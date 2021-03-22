As West Bengal Elections 2021 inches closer, bombs hurled in Burdwan; leaves 7-year-old dead

Burdwan: Just a few days ahead of the first phase of Assembly election, bombs were hurled at Burdwan leaving a 7-year-old kid dead.

According to local people, two kids were playing in front of a local club at Subhaspalli Road in Burdwan town and when they tried to throw a ball-like crude bomb. No sooner did the kids throw the ball than it blasted leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.

“There were two back-to-back bombings and one kid was spot dead and the other is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at Burdwan Medical hospital. We need immediate action by the state government,” said an eyewitness.

The uncle of the deceased kid said that a political ploy is there behind the bomb incident.