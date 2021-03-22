As West Bengal Elections 2021 inches closer, bombs hurled in Burdwan; leaves 7-year-old dead

Burdwan: Just a few days ahead of the first phase of Assembly election, bombs were hurled at Burdwan leaving a 7-year-old kid dead.
According to local people, two kids were playing in front of a local club at Subhaspalli Road in Burdwan town and when they tried to throw a ball-like crude bomb. No sooner did the kids throw the ball than it blasted leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.
“There were two back-to-back bombings and one kid was spot dead and the other is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at Burdwan Medical hospital. We need immediate action by the state government,” said an eyewitness.
The uncle of the deceased kid said that a political ploy is there behind the bomb incident.
The mother of the injured kid claimed that the bombs were purposely placed in front of their house.
However, local police have initiated a probe into the case. The DG has asked for a full report of the incident within 24 hours.
On the other hand, 21 live bombs were found in the Nadia district.
Meanwhile, a political slugfest started between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the bomb incident.
Union Minister of state Babul Supriyo said that the TMC is synonymous to violence and also that the TMC will soon be answerable after the BJP forms the new state government in West Bengal.
“The Khela Hobe slogan of the TMC is a threat to the people of the state. Most of the party offices of the ruling Trinamool Congress are bomb-making headquarters,” slammed the BJP candidate from the Tollygunge constituency.
West Bengal BJP vice-president Jai Prakash Majumdar said that the TMC is answerable for such an incident.
However, addressing the public rally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the TMC government will look into the matter and take necessary action.