As vaccination turnout dips, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot blames manufacturers' verbal duel

Gehlot also appealed to health workers to come forward and get vaccinated.

He said the guidelines issued by Bharat Biotech for its vaccine should have been issued earlier so that people would have had faith in the vaccine.

Bharat Biotech has released a factsheet on the risks and benefits of its vaccine and advised pregnant and breast-feeding women, those with a history of allergies, or who have had a high fever, a bleeding disorder or are using a blood thinner or have those whose immunity is compromised to avoid taking the vaccine.

On the first day of the vaccination drive on Saturday, the state fulfilled 73.8 percent of the target which declined to 68.72 percent on Monday and 54.89 percent on Tuesday. There was no vaccination drive on Wednesday which was a holiday on account of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.