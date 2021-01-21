As vaccination turnout dips, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot blames manufacturers' verbal duel

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed concern at the low turnout for Covid-19 vaccination in the state and blamed the verbal duel between the two vaccine manufacturers.
In a tweet, Gehlot said health workers have turned out in less numbers for vaccination and the battle of words between the two vaccine manufacturers (Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India) for commercial reasons is also a reason for this.
Gehlot also appealed to health workers to come forward and get vaccinated.
He said the guidelines issued by Bharat Biotech for its vaccine should have been issued earlier so that people would have had faith in the vaccine.
Bharat Biotech has released a factsheet on the risks and benefits of its vaccine and advised pregnant and breast-feeding women, those with a history of allergies, or who have had a high fever, a bleeding disorder or are using a blood thinner or have those whose immunity is compromised to avoid taking the vaccine.
On the first day of the vaccination drive on Saturday, the state fulfilled 73.8 percent of the target which declined to 68.72 percent on Monday and 54.89 percent on Tuesday. There was no vaccination drive on Wednesday which was a holiday on account of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.
Meanwhile, the state health department has tweaked its rules for vaccination in a bid to improve the daily vaccination target. The health department has issued a notification stating that if those health workers who are registered for the vaccine don’t turn up, it can be given to those health workers who are willing to receive the shot.
Each incharge at a session site has been given a target of 100 vaccinations in a day. Those health workers who are registered on the Co-win app to get the jab on a particular day are informed a day in advance through the app. But many of the registered beneficiaries don’t turn up and the daily targets are being missed.
Health secretary Siddharth Mahajan said as per the guidelines issued by the centre, the state has added an allot beneficiary facility under which those health care workers who are willing to get vaccinated will be given the vaccine even if they are not registered on a particular day if the registered person does not show up.
