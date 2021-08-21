e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:14 AM IST

As Taliban take over Afghanistan, Air Force's C-130J aircraft takes off from Kabul with over 85 Indians on board

FPJ Web Desk
Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft that took off from Kabul, Afghanistan with Indian officials lands in Jamnagar on Tuesday. | Representational image | ANI

As India continues to evacuate citizens from Afghanistan, an Air Force C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul on Saturday morning with over 85 people on board. Reportedly, the aircraft had landed in Tajikistan for refueling.

According to an NDTV report, an Air Force C-17 transport aircraft is also on standby to fly stranded Indians home from Kabul. The report quoted sources to add that the IAF plane will set off for Kabul as soon as enough Indian nationals managed to move to the airport in the Afghan capital. While the numbers will ultimately depend on how many people manage to make their way across the Taliban-guarded checkpoints in the city, the government is reportedly hoping to evacuate up to 250 Indians on the C-17.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:14 AM IST
