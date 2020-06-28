As Siyaram's launches anti-coronavirus fabric, Twitter wonders why people need a vaccine anymore

Amidst the growing threat of COVID-19, leading textile brand - Siyaram's has launched its anti-coronavirus range of fabrics in association with HealthGuard.

HealthGuard is an Australia-based company that has been working in non-invasive healthcare for 25 years. The new fabrics are tested by WHO (World Health Organisation) approved labs, said Siyaram's. The textile brand also claimed that these fabrics are effective against coronavirus and that it effectively stops transmission through clothes with 99.94% reliability.

The fabric is also made from natural, sustainable, and biodegradable materials. It also has non-leaching properties compared to other metal-based chemistry products, making the treated layer of fabric not dissolve in water, the company said in a statement.

While talking about the product, Ramesh Poddar, CMD of Siyaram’s Silk Mills Ltd told Hindustan Times, "The cosmetic based chemistry coating utilized in the making of our fabric is made of positive compounds and when it comes in contact with the negative compounds, it disintegrates the outer lipid coating and destroys the virus in a matter of few seconds.”

Check out the video about the new anti-corona fabric by Siyaram's: