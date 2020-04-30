Amid reports that Riddhima Kapoor will fly to Mumbai, Twitterati wonder why Army Colonel's father was forced to travel by road

On Thursday, as the nation mourned the loss of actor Rishi Kapoor, reports came in suggesting that his daughter Riddhima Sahni would be frying from Delhi to Mumbai.

While earlier reports had quoted Delhi police officials to say that she would be travelling by road along with a few others, an update suggests that she has finally received permission to fly from Delhi with her family. She is expected to reach Mumbai on Thursday evening.

A video posted on Twitter by journalist Ashoke Raj also showed officials purportedly from the Delhi police outside Sahni's residence in Delhi. The post quoted sources to say that Mumbai Airport had booked the slot at 1800 hours, that is 6:00 pm for her private flight.

A follow-up tweet had however added that the flight had not yet received clearance from DGCA.