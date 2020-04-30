Amid reports that Riddhima Kapoor will fly to Mumbai, Twitterati wonder why Army Colonel's father was forced to travel by road

On Thursday, as the nation mourned the loss of actor Rishi Kapoor, reports came in suggesting that his daughter Riddhima Sahni would be frying from Delhi to Mumbai.
While earlier reports had quoted Delhi police officials to say that she would be travelling by road along with a few others, an update suggests that she has finally received permission to fly from Delhi with her family. She is expected to reach Mumbai on Thursday evening.
A video posted on Twitter by journalist Ashoke Raj also showed officials purportedly from the Delhi police outside Sahni's residence in Delhi. The post quoted sources to say that Mumbai Airport had booked the slot at 1800 hours, that is 6:00 pm for her private flight.
A follow-up tweet had however added that the flight had not yet received clearance from DGCA.
But even as people online lauded the quick official response in the face of a tragedy, many wondered why similar arrangements had not been made for Shaurya Chakra awardee and Special Forces officer Colonel NS Bal who had died earlier this month.
In that case, the parents of the decorated officer who had passed away in Bengaluru after battling a rare type of cancer had to travel from Amritsar by road to perform the last rites. An NDTV report adds that his parents were not given permission to travel by a services aircraft.
His parents, who were in Amritsar at the time of his death, were not given the permission to travel to Bengaluru by a services aircraft for his last rites amid a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, which began on March 25.
"There is nothing worse than losing a loved and it’s good that the government has allowed Ridhima Kapoor to fly to Mumbai. If only the government had shown the same sensitivity when the old parents of a decorated soldier wanted to fly to Bangalore to attend their son’s funeral," commented one Twitter user.
"If only we did all of this and more for Col Bal, Shaurya Chakra," lamented another.
Take a look at some of the comments:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)