As Rajya Sabha TV footage puts Dy Chairman on spot, Congress MPs say Oppn's democratic rights 'curtailed' with voice votes

A recent NDTV report however puts forth a different perspective. Footage of the proceedings that were accessed by NDTV reportedly shows that on two accounts the official version of events does not quite match what can be seen in the television footage. More specifically, there are discrepancies when it comes to the statements made with regards the extension of timing of the house to ensure voting, and the presence of members on their seats during the call for division of votes.

Following the publication of the report, Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal took to Twitter narrating his own account.

"I was among the many MPs who witnessed the Chair's highhandedness during the passage of the draconian anti-farmer Bills, curtailing Opposition's democratic rights. Shri Digvijaya Singh and myself were both seated in the back row and demanded division of votes," he recounted.

This in turn prompted a comment from Singh who said that he "endorsed" what Venugopal had said. "We both were the signatories to the Statuary Resolution opposing the Ordinance moved by KK Ragesh I and Venugopal ji were on our seats when we were demanding Division from our seats on the Statuary Resolution," he tweeted.