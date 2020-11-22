As rail roko ends, Railways says will restore trains services in Punjab at earliest

New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Indian Railways on Saturday said that it will take steps towards restoration of train services in Punjab as it has received a communication from the state government that the protesting farmers have cleared the tracks.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced that the striking farmers' unions have decided to suspend their protest for 15 days and urged the Centre to resume train services to the state.

"Railways has received communication from the government of Punjab for the resumption of both goods and passenger train services. It has been informed that tracks are now clear," Ministry of Railways said in a tweet.