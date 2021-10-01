As President Ram Nath Kovind turns 76, V-P Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi, others extend greetings

As President Ram Nath Kovind turned 76 on Friday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders of the country extended their greetings and him good health.

In his birthday greetings to Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the former is known for his simplicity, high ethics and remarkable visions.

"My Heartiest greetings to Hon'ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind Ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, high ethics and remarkable vision. May he be blessed with good health, happiness and many more years in the service of the nation," Naidu tweeted.

PM Modi also wished the President on his birthday saying his focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary.

"Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. Due to his humble personality, he has endeared himself to the entire nation. His focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary. May he lead a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished President Ram Nath Kovind and said that the President’s commitment towards the welfare of every section of society is inspiring.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also greeted the President on his 76th birthday.

Ram Nath Kovind was born on October 1, 1945, at Paraunkh village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He served as a Rajya Sabha member before taking over as the governor of Bihar in 2015. He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:30 AM IST