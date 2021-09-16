As Narendra Modi turns 71, here are top 10 iconic quotes by the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 71st birthday on September 17 and there’s no doubt that the whole nation will be celebrating with him.

Ever since Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India he has been enchanting us with his oratory skills. From running a tea stall to running the nation, Modi’s journey has been quite inspiring. Over his six years tenure as Prime Minister, Modi has left people spellbound with his quotes. On his birthday, we have a look at his 10 quotes which will inspire us to do more for our country.

Here are 10 best quotes of PM Modi:

1. Five Cs of the 21st century

Talking about the ‘skills of the 21st century,’ Modi said that students have to move forward with these skills. These, he said, are critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, curiosity and communication.

2. Mathematical thinking and scientific temperament

PM Modi while addressing a conclave on school education in the 21st century spoke about the need to develop mathematical thinking and scientific temperament in children. “Mathematical thinking does not only mean that children solve mathematical questions, but this is also a way of thinking,” he said.

3. Hard work

“Hard work never brings fatigue. It brings satisfaction.”

4. Should remain students for lifetime

"We should remain students for lifetime. You should be ready and yearn to learn from every moment of life.”

5. 125 crore steps

“If 125 crore people work together; India will move forward 125 crore steps.”

6. One target, one direction

“The nation should move towards one target, one direction, one intention and one decision.”

7. India Tomorrow

“IT+IT=IT; Indian talent + Information technology = India Tomorrow”

8. Democracy

"A son of a poor man is standing in front of you today. This is the strength of a democracy."

9. Pradhan sevak

"I can promise you. If you work 12 hours, I will work for 13. If you work 14 hours, I will work for 15 hours. Why? Because I am not a ‘pradhan mantri’, but a ‘pradhan sevak’.”

10. Clean India

"Mahatma Gandhi never compromised on cleanliness. He gave us freedom. We should give him a clean India.”

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:33 PM IST