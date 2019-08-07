As mark of respect to Sushma Swaraj, Haryana govt to observe 2-day state mourning

Haryana [India]: Haryana Government on Wednesday announced a two-day state mourning to pay respect to senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away due to cardiac arrest, late night on Tuesday.

CMO Haryana in a tweet said "Haryana Government will observe a two-day state mourning in honour of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Late Smt. Sushma Swaraj." "Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will pay homage to the senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Late Smt. Sushma Swaraj at New Delhi today", said the CMO of Haryana in a tweet.

This comes after the Delhi government announced a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of the former External Affairs Minister. Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.