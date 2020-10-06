Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away: As many confuse veteran SP leader with 'Netaji', daughter-in-law provides health update

The death of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, namesake of the party founder, on Monday confused many people who mistook him for 'Netaji' and started passing condolences message.

They, however, later realised that it was not the former chief minister but three-time member of the UP Legislative Council from Aurraiya who died at the age of 92.

A clarification from the SP patriarch's family also helped put the rumours to rest.

"Thanks to Almighty, father, our beloved 'Netaji' is healthy," his daughter-in-law Aparna Bisht Yadav said in a Facebook post.

Mulayam Singh Yadav became a sarpanch in 1949 and was elected to the post for five consecutive terms. From 1973 to 1988, he was block chief of Bhagya Nagar and was then elected to the member of Legislative Council for the first time in 1990. He continued to be the MLC till till 2010.

"He was an example of how a political leader can lead a simple life among the people who vote for him," SP president Akhilesh Yadav said in his condolence message.

The veteran socialist leader closely worked with the party founder and was sent to the Legislative Council by the party thrice.