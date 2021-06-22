As many as 51 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on day 2 of revised vaccination programme: Union Health Ministry

According to the central government data, more than 51 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered so far, on day two of the revised phase of COVID-19 vaccination. The country has reported 51.25 lakh inoculations as of data at 7 PM on June 22.

On Monday, day one of revised guidelines issued for COVID-19 vaccination, India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses in a single day. Second day recorded a dip in vaccination numbers as compared to day one of the revised vaccination phase.

Under the new vaccination policy, which came into play from Monday, the central government will procure 75% of doses from vaccine manufacturers and supply them to states/UT for the free vaccination drive for all adults eligible to get inoculated. The rest 25% has been kept for private hospitals; the government has allowed them to levy a service charge of maximum Rs 150 for vaccination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated people for the record-breaking vaccination number, which is so far the highest since India launched the vaccination drive on January 16.

As per the new rules, all citizens, irrespective of their income status, are entitled to free vaccination. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospital’s vaccination centres, the government has said.

As per the new guidelines, no pre-registration is required on CoWin and beneficiaries can get registered on spot at the vaccination centre and get their jab.