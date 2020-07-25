As Karnataka sees over 50,000 active COVID-19 cases, thousands of patients 'untraceable' in Bengaluru

On Saturday, Karnataka achieved a rather unfortunate milestone, becoming the first state to have more than 50,000 active COVID-19 cases while the total has not yet touched the one lakh mark. It also becomes the first state -- after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu -- to record more than 50,000 active cases.
On Saturday, more than 5,000 new cases were recorded, even as the death toll increased by 72. Thus far, there have been 1796 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
Within the state, the coronavirus graph of Bengaluru continues to alarm officials. On Saturday, there were more than 2,000 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 862.
However, even more concerning is the fact that many of the patients in the city seem to have vanished without a trace. According to an NDTV report, more than 3,300 people who had tested positive for the deadly virus are now missing.
Reportedly, they 'disappeared' after getting their test results and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) says that while some have been found, 3,338 remain "untraceable". Officials reportedly have no way of tracing these people, and it remains unclear whether the infected people quarantined themselves or not.
"Some of them provided wrong mobile number and address at the time of giving samples," the publication quoted N Manjunath Prasad, the commissioner of the city's civic body as saying.
(With inputs from Shankar Raj)
