As Karnataka sees over 50,000 active COVID-19 cases, thousands of patients 'untraceable' in Bengaluru

Within the state, the coronavirus graph of Bengaluru continues to alarm officials. On Saturday, there were more than 2,000 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 862.

However, even more concerning is the fact that many of the patients in the city seem to have vanished without a trace. According to an NDTV report, more than 3,300 people who had tested positive for the deadly virus are now missing.

Reportedly, they 'disappeared' after getting their test results and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) says that while some have been found, 3,338 remain "untraceable". Officials reportedly have no way of tracing these people, and it remains unclear whether the infected people quarantined themselves or not.

"Some of them provided wrong mobile number and address at the time of giving samples," the publication quoted N Manjunath Prasad, the commissioner of the city's civic body as saying.