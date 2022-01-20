As India sees sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, Centre expresses concern over Maharashtra, Kerala and 3 more states

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday, January 20, updating over curent COVID-19 situation said that a sharp surge is seen in covid cases in India adding that Asia is also showing a sharp surge in global contribution.

At a press briefing, Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary said, "Asia is showing a sharp surge in global contribution from 7.9% to approx 18.4% in 4 weeks. A sharp surge is also seen in COVID-19 cases in India."

"Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the 'States of Concern'," Rajesh Bhushan said. "We have sent Central health teams to these States and are continuously reviewing the situation," the health secretary added.

Further he said that Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, UP, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi & Rajasthan are among the top 10 States in terms of active cases.

"On 20 January, there are 3,17,532 new cases, 380 deaths and 19,24,051 active cases in India while proportion of fully vaccinated people is 72%," Mr Bhushan informed. "In the last surge of COVID19, on 30 April 2021, there were 3,86,452 new cases, 3,059 deaths and over 31 lakh active cases," he said.

Speaking about vaccination of 15-18 age group, Rajesh Bhushan said that till now, 52% children in the country have been vaccinated so far. Vaccination for this age group began on January 3, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Centre today said that more than 12.72 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered.

As per an official statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 12,72,19,63 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

The ministry further said that more than 158.96 crore (1,58,96,34,485) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

