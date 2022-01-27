As first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections draws near, BJP bigwigs toil hard

Lucknow: As the countdown begins for the polling in 59 assembly seats of Wild West of Uttar Pradesh, a battery of top Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has started toiling hard in the area.

On Thursday the union home minister Amit Shah, state BJP president Swatantra Deo Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were in the west UP for campaigning while national president JP Nadda would reach on Friday. In the next one week, top BJP leaders of country would be camping in west UP and conduct door-to-door campaigning besides addressing small conventions of workers. In the meantime, the party has also planned virtual meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in various west UP districts.

Shah began the day with campaigning in Mathura-Vrindavan where he offered prayers at the famous Banke Bihari temple. While doing door-to-door campaigning in Mathura, Shah said that UP polls are not ordinary but it would decide the fate of country. He said that earlier governments of Samajwadi and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) used to work for particular communities only and not for the development of the state. However, BJP has worked for the overall development of the state and not for any particular caste.

A day before Amit Shah had visited Noida and conducted door-to-door campaigning there besides interacting with the voters. The state BJP president Swatantra Deo Singh reached Meerut in west UP on Thursday to interact with a section of influential voters of the area. He too did door-to-door campaigning in Meerut besides holding meeting with the party workers. On the same day, Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya launched election campaign in Hapur where he met with party workers.

According to state BJP leaders, the national president JP Nadda would be visiting Shahjahanpur district of west UP on Friday and hold meeting with the workers besides interacting with the voters in town hall.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav too will reach Muzaffarnagar in west UP on Friday where he would jointly address media with ally Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Choudhury.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:22 PM IST