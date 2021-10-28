As Diwali nears, check the list of states imposing full or partial ban on the use of firecrackers

Several states, ahead of the festive season of Diwali have imposed a ban on the bursting of firecrackers, and have urged people to maintain social distancing, owing to the ongoing pandemic and the anticipated after effects of the large scale celebrations.

Here is the list of states that have banned/restricted the use of firecrackers during Diwali

1. Maharashtra

As the festival of Diwali nears, the government of Maharashtra on Wednesday issued guidelines appealing people to not burst firecrackers. Besides, the government also issued directives with the view of keeping a check on air pollution and the spread of Covid-19 .

The guidelines read:

1. Instead of bursting crackers, celebrate Diwali by lighting a lamp.

2.Do not overcrowd the market for Diwali shopping and follow Corona rules.

2. Delhi:

The capital city which faces the maximum brunt of air pollution during this time of the year has imposed a complete ban on fire crackers. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) ordered a total ban on the sale and bursting of crackers in the city till January 1, 2022. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced the ban on September 15, ruling that it was "essential to save lives'. As per the DPCC order, many experts have predicated a possibility of another hike in COVID-19 infections and celebrations on huge scale by bursting fire crackers will not only lead to gathering of people violating social distancing norms but will also worsen Delhi's air quality causing health issues in people.

3. Punjab

The Punjab government has only given the permission for the sale and bursting of green crackers in the state. It has issued the time limits of bursting the same during the forthcoming festive ocassions.

In Punjab, the bursting of green crackers will be permissible from 8 pm to 10 pm during Diwali and from 4am to 5am and 9pm to 10pm on Gurpurb (November 19), from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am during Christmas and New year's eve.

However, keeping in mind the poor Air Quality Index registered in November last year, the state government has prohibited sale and use of any type of firecracker in Jalandhar and Mandi Gobidgarh until December 31, 2021 midnight.

4. West Bengal

The Government of West Bengal prohibited the sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers, except for the green ones ahead of the upcoming festivities. West Bengal Pollution Control Board, in an order dated October 26, 2021 said, “Only green crackers can be sold in West Bengal and bursting of such crackers shall be allowed for 2 hrs during Diwali from 8-10 pm, 2 hours during Chhatt Puja from 6-8 am and 35 minutes during Christmas and New Year's eve from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.”

5. Rajasthan

While the government of Rajasthan had previously imposed a total ban, it revised its previous order and allowed the sale and use of green crackers in the entire state, except NCR region, as reported by ANI. Bursting of firecrackers will be permissible from 8 to 10pm on Diwali, Gurupurab and other festive occasions. On Chhath puja from 6 to 8 am and from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am on Christmas and New Year.

6. Agra, Uttar Pradesh

In Agra, the administration has forced a complete ban on the bursting and sale of firecrackers. The Agra administration, in an order made it clear that no licence would be issued and no shops will be allocated this season for the sale crackers. A similar ban was placed last year as well but offenders of the regulation were reported from various parts of the district.

7. Bihar

The state has imposed a blanket ban on fire crackers in four cities - Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Hajipur owing to the poor quality of the air in these cities. However, green crackers are allowed in other towns of the state.

ALSO READ Top 10 Diwali muhurat picks from Axis Securities

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 03:06 PM IST