As Covid cases spike, Delhi govt issues action plan for smooth running, real-time monitoring of oxygen supply in hospitals

As the cases of Covid-19 and Omicron variant see a spike, the government of different states are imposing restrictions and curfews to fight the ongoing wave. Many states have seen a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases including Delhi and are preparing to tackle the deadly coronavirus through actions plans.

Amid the worrisome rise in Covid-19 cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has issued an action plan for smooth running and real-time monitoring of oxygen supply in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

The report further stated that the city is actively preparing the hospitals to take care of the situation and for that telemetry devices are being installed on oxygen tanks of 53 government and private hospitals in the national capital. Live monitoring will be done through the government Covid-19 War Room.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was one of the 37,379 new COVID-19 cases reported in India in the past 24 hours.

Authorities in Delhi have ordered people to stay home over the coming weekends having seen Covid-19 cases quadruple in the last one week.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference after the DDMA meeting today, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops.

According to the official data released by the Delhi State Health Bulletin, a total of 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the national capital over the last 24 hours. Alongside the fresh cases, a total of three deaths have been recorded on Tuesday.

With nearly 5,500 fresh cases in Delhi, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the city has jumped to 14,889.

Delhi on Tuesday imposed fresh restrictions, including weekend curfews, to combat the spread of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, over 40 lakh people in the 15-18 age group got their first vaccine jab on Monday as the vaccination drive was expanded.

(with inputs from sources)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 05:53 PM IST