As COVID cases recede, Haryana and Gujarat set to reopen schools

With COVID-19 cases on a decline, and several states easing COVID restrictions, schools in Haryana and Gujarat are set to reopen from July 15.
The Gujarat government on Friday decided to reopen schools for class 12 students and colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students from 15 July. Only 50 per cent of students will be allowed to attend campuses. Students can attend physical classes on a voluntary basis. Attendance will not be mandatory, as per guidelines.
As per the guidelines, the schools and colleges will have to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and follow the standard operating principles including mandatory masks, social distancing, sanitization among others.
Meanwhile, Haryana government has decided to reopen schools for students in classes 9 to 12 from July 16 onwards. The decision has been taken after the number of COVID-19 cases had receded in the state.
In the first phase, however, only senior students will be called back on campus. For students in classes 6, 7, and 8 summer breaks will begin from July 23. For students in classes 1 to 5, the government is yet to take the final call.
