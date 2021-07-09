As COVID cases recede, Haryana and Gujarat set to reopen schools

As per the guidelines, the schools and colleges will have to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and follow the standard operating principles including mandatory masks, social distancing, sanitization among others.

Meanwhile, Haryana government has decided to reopen schools for students in classes 9 to 12 from July 16 onwards. The decision has been taken after the number of COVID-19 cases had receded in the state.

In the first phase, however, only senior students will be called back on campus. For students in classes 6, 7, and 8 summer breaks will begin from July 23. For students in classes 1 to 5, the government is yet to take the final call.