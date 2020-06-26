As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, India crosses 5 lakh mark

Coronavirus cases in India continue to rise, with the country on Friday crossing the 5 lakh mark. While the tally on the health Ministry website has not yet been updated and continues to reflect the numbers recorded until Friday morning, news updates throughout the day have added a substantial number of cases to the tally. As per the Health Ministry data, the death toll has crosses 15,300.

As per the COVID-19 tracker maintained by the John Hopkins University, India now ranks fourth among the countries worst affected by the virus.

As per a PTI report, a record spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases was added to the tally on Friday. Incidentally, about 60% of the total cases recorded have been in June. Between June 1 and June 26, the country recorded 2,99,866 cases, an analysis of data showed.

Within the country, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have emerged as the worst affected regions. As per the PTI report, Maharashtra has recorded 5,024 cases on Friday. The state has recorded around 1.5 lakh cases till date.