As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, India crosses 5 lakh mark

Coronavirus cases in India continue to rise, with the country on Friday crossing the 5 lakh mark. While the tally on the health Ministry website has not yet been updated and continues to reflect the numbers recorded until Friday morning, news updates throughout the day have added a substantial number of cases to the tally. As per the Health Ministry data, the death toll has crosses 15,300.
As per the COVID-19 tracker maintained by the John Hopkins University, India now ranks fourth among the countries worst affected by the virus.
As per a PTI report, a record spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases was added to the tally on Friday. Incidentally, about 60% of the total cases recorded have been in June. Between June 1 and June 26, the country recorded 2,99,866 cases, an analysis of data showed.
Within the country, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have emerged as the worst affected regions. As per the PTI report, Maharashtra has recorded 5,024 cases on Friday. The state has recorded around 1.5 lakh cases till date.
3,645 positive cases were recorded in Tamil Nadu on Friday, while AP and West Bengal witnessed a jump of 605 and 542 infections respectively.
Ten districts and cities--Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai(Tamil Nadu), Thane, Palghar and Pune in Maharashtra , Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy in Telangana, Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Faridabad in Haryana--have accounted for 54.47 per cent of the total caseload, a health ministry official said.
There is however some good news, as the recovery rate is steadily improving. As per the health ministry it has now touched 58.24%.
With coronavirus cases on the rise, the Assam government announced a 12-hour night curfew across the state from Friday and a 14-day complete lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) district, of which Guwahati city is a part, from June 28 midnight while traders of Hyderabad's largest wholesale market Begum Bazar in Telangana decided to shut shops for eight days from Sunday.
A serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of COVID-19 and prepare a broad strategy to combat the pandemic will be carried out in Delhi from Saturday, the Union Home Ministry said.
Delhi is the second worst affected state after Maharashtra both in terms of case load and death toll which was 77,240 and 2,942 respectively. The cases rose by 3,460 and fatalities by 63 in the last 24 hours.
