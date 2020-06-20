As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, India crosses 4 lakh mark

On Saturday, India crossed a rather unfortunate milestone, having recorded more than 4 lakh COVID-19 cases till date.
While the numbers on the Health Ministry website are yet to be updated, the additional cases reported by various states take the total tally to more than 4 lakh positive cases.
The tally had previously been at 3,95,048 after a record 14,516 case spike on Saturday. As per the earlier tally, more than 2,13,800 people have recovered from the virus, with 12,948 deaths as of Saturday morning. Since then, the numbers have risen, although an exact estimate is not yet available.
While data from all states and Union Territories are not yet available, more than 6,000 new cases have already been reported from 11 states and UTs. And while the number will increase when one accounts for the other regions in the country, this number has already taken the case tally to more than 4 lakh.
Of these, the highest number of cases have been recorded by Maharashtra. The state had, as of Saturday morning recorded 124331 positive cases. Of these 55665 cases remain active, while 5893 people have passed away. Other states that have seen a steady rise in the number of cases are Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.
For more than a week now, India has been recording upward of 10,000 cases per day. The country's recovery rate however continues to be high. "Around 54.13% of the patients have recovered so far," a health ministry official had said on Saturday morning.
Unfortunately, the death toll too continues to rise. 375 new fatalities were recorded in the previous day, and as of Saturday morning the death toll stood at 12,948.
As per the live tracker maintained by the John Hopkins University, India at present ranks 4th among the countries that have been worst hit by the virus. The countries that rank above it are Brazil, Russia and the USA. As per the tracker, India ranks 8th in terms of the death toll.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)