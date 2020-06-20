As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, India crosses 4 lakh mark

On Saturday, India crossed a rather unfortunate milestone, having recorded more than 4 lakh COVID-19 cases till date.

While the numbers on the Health Ministry website are yet to be updated, the additional cases reported by various states take the total tally to more than 4 lakh positive cases.

The tally had previously been at 3,95,048 after a record 14,516 case spike on Saturday. As per the earlier tally, more than 2,13,800 people have recovered from the virus, with 12,948 deaths as of Saturday morning. Since then, the numbers have risen, although an exact estimate is not yet available.

While data from all states and Union Territories are not yet available, more than 6,000 new cases have already been reported from 11 states and UTs. And while the number will increase when one accounts for the other regions in the country, this number has already taken the case tally to more than 4 lakh.