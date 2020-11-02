As COVID-19 cases come down, schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand - All you need to know

After being shut for over seven months, schools have started to reopen in few states. In, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Assam schools have reopened today, November 2.

The state governments have given permission to reopen the schools - as per the guidelines set by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The guidelines issued by Education Ministry and Health Ministry includes opening the schools in graded manner, following social distancing and proper hygiene as well as voluntary attendance. In addition to the central guidelines, states have also shared additional guidelines.

In Andhra Pradesh, students from classes 9 to 12 can start attending schools from today. Students from Classes 6 to 8 can start going to school from November 23, while those in primary classes can go to school from December 14. Schools with more than 750 students will be allowed to open once every three days and they will have to provide midday meal to those attending, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced in a video conference on October 20.