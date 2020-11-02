As COVID-19 cases come down, schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand - All you need to know

After being shut for over seven months, schools have started to reopen in few states. In, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Assam schools have reopened today, November 2.
The state governments have given permission to reopen the schools - as per the guidelines set by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The guidelines issued by Education Ministry and Health Ministry includes opening the schools in graded manner, following social distancing and proper hygiene as well as voluntary attendance. In addition to the central guidelines, states have also shared additional guidelines.
In Andhra Pradesh, students from classes 9 to 12 can start attending schools from today. Students from Classes 6 to 8 can start going to school from November 23, while those in primary classes can go to school from December 14. Schools with more than 750 students will be allowed to open once every three days and they will have to provide midday meal to those attending, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced in a video conference on October 20.
In Assam, educational institutions have also reopened from today. According to the officials of the state Education Department, the students from Class 6 to 12 would only attend the schools and a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued in this regard. The students of classes 6, 8 and 12 would attend teaching on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the rest three days are reserved for class 7, 9 and 11.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the education department to ensure Covid-19 guidelines are adhered to while reopening schools. The state government said that students of Class 6 and above will go to school from November 2, but only after consent from their parents.
Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand all government schools for Class 10 to Class 12 have reopened from today. The state’s school education department has said it has made all the preparations to open the schools keeping all Covid-19 norms in mind. Keeping Centre's guidelines in mind, only 50% students will be allowed to sit in one classroom. While the school management will have to follow many conditions that include sanitisation of school premises before and after classes daily, arranging sanitisers, handwash, thermal screening and first aid.
So far, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and some other states have opened the schools. Tamil Nadu has decided to reopen schools from November 16 onwards, while Odisha will reopen schools from November 16 for classes 9 to 12, and for other classes, the school will remain closed till November 30.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)