As caseload dips, death toll rises to record highs: 2,63,533 test positive, 4,329 deaths reported in last 24 hours

For the second day in a row, India recorded less than 3 lakh cases in 24 hours. But even as the numbers drop, the daily death toll continues to set new records. As per health ministry data on Tuesday morning, India reported an all time high of 4,329 deaths in the last 24 hours. At the same time, there were 2,63,533 new cases and 4,22,436 discharges.
Further details awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)