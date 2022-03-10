As BJP sweeps victory in 4 states, Amit Shah thanks people for their faith in leadership, hails PM Modi

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to return to power in four states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed gratitude to people for reposing their faith in the BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter Shah said, "The grand victory of BJP in Uttar Pradesh is a victory of the unshakable faith of the poor and farmers of the state in PM Narendra Modi. People have put their stamp on Yogi Adityanth ji's corruption-free good governance. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of UP for this massive victory. I bow to the people of Uttar Pradesh for expressing their unwavering faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in 2014, 2017, 2019 and in 2022."

"Thanks to the people of Uttarakhand for giving BJP a chance to serve again. Devbhoomi has expressed its unwavering faith in the development works and public-welfare policies of the BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi. Congratulations to the workers of Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madan Kaushik and BJP Uttarakhand," Shah said.

He said BJP's returning to power in Manipur is a testament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a special place in the hearts of the people of the North East.

"Thank you, Manipur. PM Narendra Modi Ji's resolve for a prosperous North-East has earned him a special place in the hearts of the people of our NE region, this victory is a testament to the same. Congratulations to CM N Biren Singh ji, Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi ji and our karyakartas," Shah said.

On Goa, he said, "Grateful to the people of Goa for reposing their faith in the BJP. BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the aspirations of our sisters and brothers of Goa. Congratulations to Pramod Sawant, Sadanand Shet Tanavade and our karyakartas."

Votes are being counted in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - where state assembly elections were recently concluded.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is on course to a historic victory in Punjab, according to election results and trends on Thursday.

In the other two states of Manipur and Goa, which also went to polls in February-March, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party and is on course to form the government.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:40 PM IST