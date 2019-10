As BJP-JJP seal deal, here’s the complete list of winners in Haryana Election 2019

The BJP on Friday sealed an alliance in Haryana with Dushyant Chautala's newly formed political outfit Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly defeating mostly BJP candidates including heavyweights like former Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu and Prem Lata, the wife of former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh.

The BJP, which was earlier trying to form a government with the support of Independents, changed the move after a controversy erupted over Gopal Kanda offering unconditional support to BJP.

The scenario changed when Dushyant Chautala announced that neither BJP nor Congress was untouchable for the JJP. The announcement was made minutes after junior Chautala met his father Ajay Chautala in Tihar jail.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Constituency Winner

Adampur Kuldeep Bishnoi

Ambala Cantt. Anil Vij

Ambala City Aseem Goel Naneola

Assandh Shamsher Singh Gogi

Ateli Sitaram

Badhra Naina Singh

Badkhal Seema Trikha

Badli Kuldeep Vats

Badshahpur Rakesh Daultabad

Bahadurgarh Rajinder Singh Joon

Ballabhgarh Mool Chand Sharma

Baroda Sri Krishan Hooda

Barwala Jogi Ram Sihag

Bawal (SC) Dr. Banwari Lal

Bawani Khera (SC) Bishamber Singh

Beri Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian

Bhiwani Ghanshyam Saraf

Dabwali Amit Sihag

Dadri Sombir

Ellenabad Abhay Singh Chautala

Faridabad Narender Gupta

Faridabad NIT Neeraj Sharma

Fatehabad Dura Ram

Ferozepur Jhirka Mamman Khan

Ganaur Nirmal Rani

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Gharaunda Harvinder Kalyan

Gohana Jagbir Singh Malik

Guhla (SC) Ishwar Singh

Gurgaon Sudhir Singla

Hansi Vinod Bhayana

Hathin Praveen Dagar

Hisar Dr. Kamal Gupta

Hodal (SC) Jagdish Nayar

Indri Ram Kumar

Israna (SC) Balbir Singh

Jagadhri Kanwar Pal

Jhajjar (SC) Geeta Bhukkal

Jind Dr. Krishan Lal Middha

Julana Amarjeet Dhanda

Kaithal Leela Ram

Kalanaur (SC) Shakuntla Khatak

Kalawali (SC) Shishpal Singh

Kalayat Kamlesh Dhanda

Kalka Pardeep Chaudhary

Karnal Manohar Lal

Kharkhauda (SC) Jaiveer Singh

Kosli Laxman Singh Yadav

Ladwa Mewa Singh

Loharu Jai Parkash Dalal

Mahendragarh Rao Dan Singh

Meham Balraj Kundu

Mulana (SC) Varun Chaudhary

Nalwa Ranbir Gangwa

Nangal Chaudhry Dr. Abhe Singh Yadav

Naraingarh Shalley

Narnaul Om Prakash Yadav

Narnaund Ram Kumar Gautam

Narwana (SC) Ram Niwas

Nilokheri (SC) Dharam Pal Gonder

Nuh Aftab Ahmed

Palwal Deepak Mangla

Panchkula Gian Chand Gupta

Panipat City Parmod Kumar Vij

Panipat Rural Mahipal Dhanda

Pataudi (SC) Satya Parkash

Pehowa Sandeep Singh

Prithla Nayan Pal Rawat

Punahana Mohd Ilyas

Pundri Randhir Singh Gollen

Radaur Bishan Lal

Rai Mohan Lal Badoli

Rania Ranjit Singh

Ratia (SC) Lakshman Napa

Rewari Chiranjeev Rao

Rohtak Bharat Bhushan Batra

Sadhaura (SC) Renu Bala

Safidon Subhash Gangoli

Samalkha Dharam Singh Chhoker

Shahbad (SC) Ram Karan

Sirsa Gopal Kanda

Sohna Sanjay Singh

Sonipat Surender Panwar

Thanesar Subhash Sudha

Tigaon Rajesh Nagar

Tohana Devender Singh Babli

Tosham Kiran Choudhry

Uchana Kalan Dushyant Chautala

Uklana (SC) Anoop Dhanak

Yamunanagar Ghanshyam Dass