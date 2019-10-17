As Ayodhya hearing ends, #RebuildBabriMasjid trends on Twitter

The Supreme Court on Wednesday wrapped up the 40-day hearing in the decades-old temple-mosque dispute in Ayodhya--the second longest proceedings in its history--and reserved its verdict in the politically sensitive case that is expected in a month's time.

After which many netizens took to twitter to express how did they feel about the Supreme Court's decision. The apex court's order had mixed reactions making #RebuildBabriMasjid trend on Twitter.

One user said: "I think what's done is done, getting into a debate of re holding Babri Masjid will unecessarily draw unwanted debates about the past that'll be never ending. Let's build a school and set an example of harmony and peace."

While another user said: "This is for the innocent souls saying that a school or hospital should be built there instead of Babri Masjid. If and only if we #RebuildBabriMasjid will justice be served! But shame on us, we even sent them to the Parliament despite them murdering thousands in the name of Mandir."

