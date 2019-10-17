As Ayodhya hearing ends, #RebuildBabriMasjid trends on Twitter

The Supreme Court on Wednesday wrapped up the 40-day hearing in the decades-old temple-mosque dispute in Ayodhya--the second longest proceedings in its history--and reserved its verdict in the politically sensitive case that is expected in a month's time.
After which many netizens took to twitter to express how did they feel about the Supreme Court's decision. The apex court's order had mixed reactions making #RebuildBabriMasjid trend on Twitter.
One user said: "I think what's done is done, getting into a debate of re holding Babri Masjid will unecessarily draw unwanted debates about the past that'll be never ending. Let's build a school and set an example of harmony and peace."
While another user said: "This is for the innocent souls saying that a school or hospital should be built there instead of Babri Masjid. If and only if we #RebuildBabriMasjid will justice be served! But shame on us, we even sent them to the Parliament despite them murdering thousands in the name of Mandir."
Here's what netizens said:
The concluding day of the marathon hearing during which Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi heading a 5-judge Constitution bench observed "enough is enough" was marked by high drama when Rajeev Dhawan, a senior counsel for the Muslim parties, tore a pictorial map provided by Hindu Mahasabha purportedly showing the exact birth place of Lord Ram in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
The high voltage hearing in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute involving 2.77 acres of land is the second longest after the landmark Keshvanand Bharti case in 1973 during which the proceedings for propounding the doctrine of basic structure of the Constitution continued for 68 days. The hearing on the validity of Aadhaar scheme lasted for 38 days in the top court which came into existence in 1950.
The bench, also comprising S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, came out with schedules for hearing more than once and the arguments, which were first fixed to be concluded by October 18, was advanced to October 17, but on Wednesday, it decided to wrap it up saying "enough is enough".
The bench is racing against time since the verdict has to be delivered before Justice Gogoi demits office on November 17. It also granted three days to contesting parties to file written notes on 'moulding of relief' or narrowing down the issues on which the court is required to adjudicate. The hearing was marked by heated exchanges between the lawyers of the Hindu and Muslim sides and midway the issue of settling the dispute through mediation once again cropped up.
(Inputs from PTI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)