'Arvind Kejriwal will be PM soon': Raghav Chadha says AAP will be Congress' national and natural replacement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said the party will emerge as a major national political force in the country and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon be the Prime Minister. He said that the AAP will be a national and natural replacement of the Congress party.
"#PunjabElections show that AAP has emerged as national political force. It took BJP 10 yrs to form their first govt in a state. Not even 10 yrs since AAP's inception & we're forming govt in 2 states. AAP will be Congress' national & natural replacement," said Chadha, who is AAP’s Punjab co-in charge.
"Arvind Kejriwal is hope of crores of people. If God is willing & people give an opportunity, he will definitely be seen in a bigger role - that of the Prime Minister - soon. AAP will emerge as a major national political force," he added.
Meanwhile, the stage is set for counting of votes on Thursday for 117 assembly seats in Punjab.
Various exit polls have predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is likely to emerge as a clear winner with more than 70 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.
The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll predicted 76-90 seats for the AAP, followed by only 19-31 for the ruling Congress and 7-11 for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
The Times Now-Veto Exit Poll gave the AAP 70 seats, while another 22 for the Congress, 19 for SAD, just 5 sets for the BJP and allies and others 1.
The ABP C-Voter forecasted nearly 51 to 61 seats for the AAP, 22-28 for the Congress, 20-26 for the SAD and 1-5 for others.
The Republic P-Marq exit poll projected AAP to win 62-70 seats while Congress will win 23-31 seats. The SAD and the BJP are projected to win 16-24 seats and 1-3 seats respectively. Also, others are projected to win 1-3 seats, in the 117 member assembly of Punjab.
