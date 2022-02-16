'Arvind Kejriwal wanted to be either Punjab’s CM or Khalistan’s PM': Kumar Vishwas' video sparks row; BJP slams AAP - WATCH

The BJP on on Wednesday shared a video of renowned poet and one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kumar Vishwas alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted to be "either the Punjab CM or the PM of Khalistan". In the video, the BJP said Kumar Vishwas was heard recalling his conversation with the AAP national conevnor. However, Vishwas didn't mention Kejriwal's name.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Amit Malviya tweeted, "One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)," Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas recounts his conversation with Arvind Kejriwal. This could be extremely dangerous, if AAP were to form Govt in Punjab."

Expressing his views on AAP's chances in the Punjab election 2022, the ex-colleague of Kejriwal made a startling claim that the AAP convenor was supportive of separatists in Punjab.

“I had told Kejriwal during the 2017 Punjab election that don’t take support of the fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistani movement. He, however, said it will be managed don't worry,” Vishwas had said while speaking to ANI.

AAP is contesting the Punjab election and has emerged as the main challenger to Congress and BJP-Punjab Lok Congress alliance. The AAP has projected Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate.

Notably, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Kumar Vishwas and some others had formed AAP in 2012. However, the relations between Kumar and Kejriwal soured a few years later. Notably, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had even claimed that Vishwas was planning a "coup" in the party.

Punjab is going to the polls on February 20 for all 117 seats in a multi-cornered contest between the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and a new alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s fledgling outfit Punjab Lok Congress. (PLC).

Wednesday, February 16, 2022