Arvind Kejriwal vs Kumar Vishwas? Twitter wonders if AAP leader is joining BJP

Is AAP leader and Hindi poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas joining the BJP?
The internet seems to be abuzz with the rumour, with some adding on that he is "likely to join BJP at 4 pm today".
The man in question however seems unperturbed. Responding to a tweet by a news editor he said that he was abroad ( in ) for an event for NRIs.
"I'll join from here only if you say the word," he wrote in Hindi, wondering why this news was brought up like a "repeat alarm" every week.
Vishwas, one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party has not always seen eye to eye with other party leaders. Following a rift with Arvind Kejriwal Vishwas was denied a Rajya Sabha nomination by the party.
At that time, the party leader had said that it was difficult to survive in the the Aam Aadmi Party if one disagrees with Kejriwal.
“In the last one and half years, I spoke the truth whether it is Arvind Kejriwal’s decisions or issues like surgical strike, irregularities in ticket distribution, softness towards extremists in Punjab, JNU incident among others, for which I have been rewarded in the form of punishment for speaking the truth,” Vishwas had told reporters in January 2018.
Vishwas had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on the AAP ticket.
While he was made in-charge of Rajasthan in 2017, ahead of the Assembly Elections, the leadership position was taken away within a year.
