 Arvind Kejriwal to vacate official Residence Of Delhi CM Within A Week, Says AAP MP Sanjay Singh
In January this year, Kejriwal came under attack from the BJP after an RTI reply from the Delhi government revealed that around Rs 30 crores were spent solely on civil works at the residence of the Delhi CM.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal |

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, at a press conference, stated that former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who tendered his resignation after meeting Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at his residence around 4:30 p.m., would vacate the official CM residence within a week.

Addressing the media, he said, "Arvind Kejriwal has decided that he will vacate his house (CM residence) within a week."

However, expressing concern over the former CM's security, he added, "There are concerns about his security; there have been several attacks on him. We tried to make him understand that there is a security issue, that BJP people have attacked him, and that this house is necessary from a security standpoint. However, he decided that God will protect him."

In January this year, Kejriwal came under attack from the BJP after an RTI reply from the Delhi government revealed that around Rs 30 crores were spent solely on civil works at the residence of the Delhi CM. This expenditure occurred during the period from 2015 to 2022.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised Kejriwal, saying, "Sheeshmahal of Kejriwal has curtains worth crores, toilet seats worth lakhs, and obscene spending. Even mere civil works saw Kejriwal splurge almost ₹30 crores. YEH HAI AAM ADMI!"

After Kejriwal stepped down as Delhi CM, his close aide Atishi was elected as the new Delhi CM during a legislative party meeting on Tuesday. Atishi's name was proposed by Kejriwal himself.

Atishi claimed the position of the next Delhi CM. Following her election, she told the media that she will work to bring Kejriwal back as CM after the assembly elections next year.

It is speculated that Atishi may take the oath as Delhi CM next week.

