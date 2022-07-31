e-Paper Get App

Arvind Kejriwal to address public rally in Gujarat's Saurashtra tomorrow

This will be Kejriwal's second visit to Rajkot in a week and fourth to the poll-bound state in a month.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will address a public rally at Veraval and visit a temple in Rajkot in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Monday, a party official said on Sunday.

This will be Kejriwal's second visit to Rajkot in a week and fourth to the poll-bound state in a month.

The AAP leader will address a public meeting in Saurashtra and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming Assembly election, Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

"Kejriwal will arrive at Porbandar airport at 1 pm tomorrow. From there, he will leave for Veraval in Gir Somnath district," he said.

The AAP chief will address a public meeting at KCC Ground (Railway Colony) at 3 pm in Veraval and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming elections, he said.

After the rally, Kejriwal will leave for Rajkot, where he will take part in the Maha Aarti at a temple built on the grounds of Sanjay Rajguru College, and then leave for Delhi, Sorathiya said.

Kejriwal addressed a gathering of traders in Rajkot last week, during which he offered them five "guarantees" if the AAP comes to power in the state.

With the state Assembly election due later this year, the AAP has been positioning itself as an alternative to both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

Read Also
Delhi: Kejriwal-led govt takes u-turn, decides to go back to old liquor policy as new one courts...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaArvind Kejriwal to address public rally in Gujarat's Saurashtra tomorrow

RECENT STORIES

Boris loyalist and Liz Truss supporter faces criticism for sharing 'dangerous and distasteful' image...

Boris loyalist and Liz Truss supporter faces criticism for sharing 'dangerous and distasteful' image...

F1: Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Hungarian GP, Ferrari struggles with strategy

F1: Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Hungarian GP, Ferrari struggles with strategy

Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa enters women's squash singles quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa enters women's squash singles quarterfinals

WBSSC Scam: Money recovered by ED does not belong to me, says Partha Chatterjee

WBSSC Scam: Money recovered by ED does not belong to me, says Partha Chatterjee

WBSSC scam: BJP asks CM Mamata to remove Partha Chatterjee's name, 'Singur Andolan' from history...

WBSSC scam: BJP asks CM Mamata to remove Partha Chatterjee's name, 'Singur Andolan' from history...