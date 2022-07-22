Arvind Kejriwal skips weekly meeting called by Delhi LG citing health issues

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena (L) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (R) |

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday skipped the weekly meeting called by LG Vinai Kumar Saxena.

According to a source, the Chief Minister cited health problems to skip the meeting, scheduled to be held at the Raj Niwas at 4 p.m.

This comes amid differences between the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor over issues including a visit to Singapore and Delhi's Excise Policy for which the L-G has recommended a probe by the CBI.

However, the source said that this is a regular weekly meeting and no such important discussions are held in the meeting which happens every week. Earlier, the LG had also skipped the meeting, so it is normal, the source said.

Meanwhile, in another development on Friday, the LG recommend a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22 and "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also in charge of the Excise Department.

The CBI inquiry was recommended after a recent report by the Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

Responding to this, Kejriwal, addressing the media, alleged that BJP is behind this.

Denying the allegations, Kejriwal said: "BJP is behind this as they are now scared of the party's expansion across the country. It is a completely fake case. There is not even an iota of truth in this case.

Accusing the LG of making "false allegations", he added: "You arrested Satyendar Jain who was working in the health sector and now want put Sisodia in jail, who is building lives of lakhs of children in Delhi."