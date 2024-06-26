Arvind Kejriwal Sent To 3-Day CBI Custody In Liquor Policy Case; Delhi CM To Be Produced In Court On June 29

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | X

The Delhi Court on Wednesday remanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to CBI custody for three days in the liquor policy case. The agency had sought a remand of 5-days.

The court directed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will now be produced in court on June 29.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally arrested Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday in the Excise Policy case.

Kejriwal was brought to Rouse Avenue Court earlier today in the morning where he was produced by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a hearing in the excise policy case. Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal also accompanied him at Rouse Avenue Court.

More details to follow.