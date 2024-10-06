 Arvind Kejriwal Security Breach Video: Man Caught While Trying To Reach On Stage During Former Delhi CM's Janata Ki Adalat
Arvind Kejriwal Security Breach Video: Man Caught While Trying To Reach On Stage During Former Delhi CM's Janata Ki Adalat

Arvind Kejriwal Security Breach Video: Man Caught While Trying To Reach On Stage During Former Delhi CM's Janata Ki Adalat

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Security breach at Arvind Kejriwal's Janata Ki Adalat programme | X

A major security breach took place at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'Janata Ki Adalat' programme at Chhatrasal stadium in Delhi on Sunday (October 6).

The incident was caught on camera. The youth in the video is seen making gestures as if he wanted to convey something to the AAP leader. Meanwhile, the former Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal stood on the stage and gestured the party workers and supporters to maintain calm.

The security personnel reacted swiftly and stopped the man from reaching the stage while Arvind Kejriwal was addressing people in the rally.

When the incident happened, Delhi CM Atishi and prominent AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai and others were also present on the stage.

This is breaking news. More details awaited.

