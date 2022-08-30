Arvind Kejriwal quips CBI gave Sisodia 'informal clean chit' after checking his bank lockers

ANI

After the CBI searched the bank locker of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Ghaziabad on Tuesday in a probe related to alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that the agency gave Sisodia an 'informal clean chit' since they could not find anything.

While speaking to the media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "When we come into public life, we should always be ready for any probe. CBI completed all its probe; investigated Manish Sisodia for 14 hours. He answered their questions satisfactorily. They couldn't find anything in his locker. So, informal clean chit given to him."

When we come into public life,we should always be ready for any probe. CBI completed all its probe; investigated Manish Sisodia for 14hrs. He answered their questions satisfactorily. They couldn't find anything in his locker. So, informal clean chit given to him:Delhi CM Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/k7pRj8MnqN — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

This also comes after Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference earlier in the day said, "Today, CBI came to investigate my bank locker. They have also called us. Nothing was found in my bank locker today, just like nothing was found at my residence during the (earlier) CBI raids. Hardly there was the cash of about Rs 70,000-80,000 and my wife’s jewellery."

Kejriwal had added, "I am happy that PM Modi got my house raided and nothing was found there. Today, PM also got my locker checked; nothing was found in it. This is proof that in PM Modi’s probe, my family and I have come out clean. There is not a single rupee under question."

Sisodia claims 'there's pressure on CBI to put him in jail'

In a scathing attack on BJP, the APP leader had told reporters, "I have faith in my truth. The CBI officers treated us well and we also cooperated with them. I know that even these people unofficial know that there is nothing, but there is pressure on them. There is pressure on them to put me in jail for about 2-3 month."

It is pertinent to mention here that a four-member CBI team conducted the search at a Punjab National Bank branch in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara for over two hours. Sisodia and his wife were present.