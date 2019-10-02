Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

The duo first visited Vijay Ghat, the resting place of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and paid floral tributes to him on his 115th birth anniversary.

Kejriwal and Sisodia later went to Rajghat to pay homage to Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

"Today is birth anniversary of two great souls. Gandhiji, an epitome of truth and non-violence and Shastriji of simplicity and honesty. Greetings to countrymen on birth anniversary of these great personalities," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.