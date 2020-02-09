Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is coming back with a majority: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday expressed confidence that his party under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal will retain power in the national capital with a majority as projected by the exit polls.

"We should wait till the counting starts but looking at the exit polls, I am sure that Arvind Kejriwal led AAP is coming back with a majority. It is for the first time after independence that people have voted based on developmental works carried out here," Sanjay told ANI.

The AAP leader added that the citizens of Delhi have given an answer to those who were trying to spread hatred and violence across the national capital.

"If this tradition continues in other states as well, we can move towards forming a healthy democracy. BJP lives in a denial mode and it doesn't matter what BJP is saying, what matter is the voice of Delhi. BJP doesn't have any poll issue to fight on, they are fighting just for the sake of it," he added.