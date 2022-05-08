e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India / 'Arvind Kejriwal is scared of him,' says Tajinder Bagga's father after son gets temporary relief

'Arvind Kejriwal is scared of him,' says Tajinder Bagga's father after son gets temporary relief

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 09:06 AM IST

Tajinder Bagga's father | ANI
Tajinder Bagga's father | ANI
Advertisement

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's father expressed happiness over the Punjab HC's order stating that coercive action against the Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga till the next hearing on May 10.

"We're happy that Punjab-Haryana HC directed not to take coercive action against Tajinder. Arvind Kejriwal is scared of him as he's exposing his wrongdoings. He also tried to persuade Tajinder to join AAP but he didn't join," Preetpal Singh Bagga, said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 09:06 AM IST