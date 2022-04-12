'Arvind Kejriwal has taken over Punjab': Amarinder Singh, Navjot Sidhu target Delhi CM after he holds Punjab meeting in absence Bhagwant Mann

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday reportedly held a meeting with the top officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in the absence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

This has fueled a massive controversy with the former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu alleging that Kejriwal has taken over the state.

Taking to Twitter, Amarinder Singh wrote, "Worst was feared, worst happened. @ArvindKejriwal has taken over Punjab much before it was expected to happen. That @BhagwantMann is a rubber stamp was a foregone conclusion already, now Kejriwal has proved it right by chairing Punjab officers' meeting in Delhi."

"Punjabs IAS officers summoned by @ArvindKejriwal in CM @BhagwantMann’s absence. This exposes the Defacto CM & Delhi remote control. Clear breach of federalism, insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify," tweeted Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in separate meetings in the national capital on Tuesday.

This was his first meeting with the president and the vice president as well since he became the chief minister of Punjab.

"Called on Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today," Mann tweeted and shared a picture of his meeting.

The Vice President's Office tweeted, "Shri Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, called on the Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today."

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 04:38 PM IST