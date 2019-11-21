'Arvind Kejriwal has shown his true colours': Gautam Gambhir slams Delhi CM

This all started on November 15, when Gambhir missed the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development meeting in Delhi amid severe concerns about the alarming levels of air pollution in the capital. He on the same day Tweeted a photo of of him eating jalebi with former cricketer VVS Laxman. The photos became viral and Gambhir faced a lot of flak on legacy as well as social media for allegedly "enjoying" in Indore while Delhi choked.

It took no time for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to slam Gambhir for choosing “enjoyment” in Indore over a high-level meeting called to address the alarming rise in air pollution levels in the national capital region.

Later, even Aam Aadmi Party’s social media team member, Aarti Chaddha, who tweeted a video clip of Gautam Gambhir. She tweeted, “People of Delhi; Listen to what your MP is saying – a meeting on Pollution is necessary or Cricket Commentary? Next time you think twice before voting on a celebrity.” In the eight-second video, a reporter from ANI questions, “Why didn’t you turn up for the meeting?” to which Gambhir responds “Is the meeting important or my work important? In the past five mo..”