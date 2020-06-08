Arvind Kejriwal develops fever, sore throat; to undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow: Twitter wishes for Delhi CM's speedy recovery

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will now undergo the COVI-19 test as he has been unwell and suffering from fever since Sunday, reported India Today.

The CM complained of having fever and sore throat which raised concerns of him being infected with the virus. Hence, he will now be tested for the virus. Times Now also reported that Kejriwal will be tested on Tuesday until then he will be in self-isolation.

Media reports said that he has not met anyone since Sunday afternoon.

Now, Kejriwal has canceled all his meetings that were scheduled from Sunday and has decided to self-isolate himself.

As soon as the news of Kejriwal being unwell started to float around, messages wishing his speedy recovery started to pour in on Twitter.

AAP's Raghav Chadha took to Twitter and said,"Dear Arvind Kejriwal- you are our inspiration and hero - a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you. #TakeCareAK"

Another Twitter user said, "● He provided free ration to 1 crore people. ● He provided free meals to 10 lakh people daily. ● He provided ₹5000 monthly to aur drivers and labourers. @ArvindKejriwal took care of Delhi like his own family. Hope he recovers soon because Delhi needs him."

Here's how Twitterati reacted;