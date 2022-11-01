Arvind Kejriwal demands Gujarat CM's resignation, calls for fresh polls in state

Arvind Kejriwal | File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, November 1, demanded that Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel resign and fresh polls be held in the state immediately in a press conference.

"Gujarat Chief Minister should resign immediately and elections should be held," Kejriwal said while speaking on the Morbi bridge incident in the presser.

The AAP chief also alleged that 'corruption' was the main reason behind the bridge collapse which caused the death of nearly 140 persons and left many injured.

While speaking on the incident, Kejriwal commented, "The bridge collapse raises questions as to why the government gave contract to a company whose expertise to make watches. Secondly, why was the same company told to maintain the bridge without floating a tender for the same."

He further said that the company was given the deadline of six to eight months and they completed the work within five. "The company did a shoddy job and now the owners' name or the company's name does not appear in any FIR. The government is already working to safeguard the culprits," Kejriwal alleged.

Slams BJP govt for planting fake stories

During the presser, he also addressed the news of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar paying AAP leader Satyendar Jain Rs 10 crore protection money.

Kejriwal speaking about it said, "Don't you feel the news is carefully planted? Everyone was talking about Morbi bridge collapse and suddenly Chandrashekhar's letter about having paid Satyendar Jain Rs 10 crore has grabbed eye balls." He alleged that the BJP had made the