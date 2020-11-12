Arundhati Roy's book 'Walking With The Comrades' removed from a Tamil Nadu university’s syllabus

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), November 12: Author Arundhati Roy's book titled 'Walking with the Comrades' got removed from the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University's syllabus in Tirunelveli.

Reacting to this development, Member of Parliament (MP) representing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, took to Twitter and said, "If politics is going to decide what literature, art and curriculum is all about, it is very dangerous for a pluralistic society." The Master of Arts (MA) syllabus of English Literature in Manonmaniam Sundaranar University had put Arundhati Roy's book 'Walking with the Comrades' as a part of its syllabus in 2017.

According to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), "The book talks about Arundhati Roy's journey in the Maoist regions in the country." This book has been opposed by ABVP, who claimed that Arundhati Roy glorified the culture of Maoists.

Post the opposition by ABVP, a committee was formed wherein a panel discussion was conducted. After the meeting, the book was decided to be removed from the syllabus.