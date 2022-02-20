Arunachal Pradesh statehood day: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shares visuals from 'Nyokum Yullo' festival; watch video

On the occasion of Arunachal Pradesh's statehood day, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared visuals from the Golden Jubilee celebration of 'Nyokum Yullo' festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated people of the state and lauded them for strengthening their identity as the land of the rising sun over the last 50 years.

Wishing people of Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi said, "Best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come."

He praised Arunachal Pradesh for promoting the feeling of patriotism, social harmony and also for preserving the cultural legacy of the country.

Paying tributes to the martyrs from Arunachal Pradesh who laid down their lives for the country, Modi said: "Be it the Anglo-Abor war or the security of the border after independence, the tales of valour of the people of Arunachal are a priceless heritage for every Indian."

The Prime Minister mentioned his many visits to the state and expressed satisfaction with the pace of development under the double-engine government under him and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

"The path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' will ensure a better future for Arunachal Pradesh," Modi said.

The Prime Minister reiterated his belief that Eastern India, specially Northeastern India will be the engine of India's development in the 21st century.

He also listed steps undertaken during the last seven years.

"We are working with full force to make Arunachal a major gateway to East Asia. In view of the strategic role of Arunachal, modern Infrastructure is being built in the state," the Prime Minister said.

He noted that Arunachal is progressing in harmony with nature and culture.

"Due to your efforts, Arunachal is one of the most important areas of biodiversity," he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness on the Chief Minister's efforts for development in the fields of health, education, skill development, women empowerment and self-help groups.

He praised the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for continuously working for the development of the state.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his commitment for realising Arunachal's tourism potential at the global level.

