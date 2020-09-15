Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, who met Rajnath Singh on Monday, tests COVID-19 positive

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is presently in home isolation in New Delhi.

"I have undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy," Khandu wrote in his official Twitter handle.

He said that he has self-isolated himself and requested everyone who came in contact with him to adhere to the standard operating procedure.

Khandu went to the national capital on official visit on September 12 and also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

He was accompanied by his deputy Chowna Mein, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao and chief secretary of his state.

"Called on to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Had a detail discussion on various important matters relating to Arunachal Pradesh," he said in a tweet earlier on Tuesday.

The Defence Minister's Office had, however, tweeted pictures of the meeting on Monday.