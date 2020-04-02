India

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu tweets lockdown will end on April 15 after meeting PM Modi, deletes it later

By FPJ Web Desk

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday tweeted that the lockdown will end on April 15 after meeting PM Narendra Modi. However, he deleted the tweet a few minutes later, blaming an officer for having 'limitedT Hindi'

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days until April 14 to battle the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

