Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu tweets lockdown will end on April 15 after meeting PM Modi, deletes it later

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday tweeted that the lockdown will end on April 15 after meeting PM Narendra Modi. However, he deleted the tweet a few minutes later, blaming an officer for having 'limitedT Hindi'
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days until April 14 to battle the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)