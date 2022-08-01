e-Paper Get App

Arunachal: Diarrhoea hits Tirap district, 9 children die in two weeks

The exact reason is yet to be ascertained, as results of stool and water sample examination are awaited, District Medical Officer (DMO) Obang Taggu said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
PTI/Representative

Nine children in the age group of 3-10 years have died due to a diarrhoea outbreak in a remote circle of Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district over the last two weeks, officials said.

Seven children from Pongkong village and two from Longliang succumbed to the disease in the last fortnight, triggering concern among health authorities and the district administration, they said.

The exact reason is yet to be ascertained, as results of stool and water sample examination are awaited, District Medical Officer (DMO) Obang Taggu said.

District officials are constantly monitoring the situation while a medical team and an ambulance has been kept on standby at the Lazu community hall.

The situation has improved in the last few days as there have been no reports of more casualties, officials said.

According to the World Health Organisation, diarrhoeal disease is the second leading cause of death in children aged under five.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaArunachal: Diarrhoea hits Tirap district, 9 children die in two weeks

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: 'I am proud of Sanjay Raut,' says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai updates: 'I am proud of Sanjay Raut,' says Uddhav Thackeray

Eknath Shinde-led government will collapse for sure: Aaditya Thackeray during Konkan tour

Eknath Shinde-led government will collapse for sure: Aaditya Thackeray during Konkan tour

'Get well soon': NCP's youth wing to send well wishes to Maharashtra Guv Koshyari over 'anti-Mumbai'...

'Get well soon': NCP's youth wing to send well wishes to Maharashtra Guv Koshyari over 'anti-Mumbai'...

Monsoon session: Amidst opposition protests, Parliament passes Weapons of Mass Destruction bill

Monsoon session: Amidst opposition protests, Parliament passes Weapons of Mass Destruction bill

New survey reveals what CBSE teachers think about the adoption of technology post-pandemic

New survey reveals what CBSE teachers think about the adoption of technology post-pandemic