Arunachal: 5 bodies of missing Assam labourers found

PTI

ITANAGAR: Bodies of five Assam labourers, who were among the 19 missing from a road construction site in Arunachal’s Kurung Kumey district for a fortnight, were found in a dense forest, a senior district official said on Friday.

Rescue teams have found the five decomposed bodies in the dense forest between Huri and Tapa in the last couple of days, Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia said.

“The bodies were found in different locations and on different dates — one on July 25, three on July 26 and one on July 28,” Bengia said. With the recovery of the five bodies the number of deaths in the incident rose to six, he said.