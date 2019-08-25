Arun Jaitley's voice may no longer reverberate in Parliament, his presence will be remembered: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said former union minister Arun Jaitley's voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, but his presence will be remembered.
Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday, where he was undergoing treatment. In a condolence message to Jaitley's wife Sangeeta, Gandhi said that in his illustrious career spanning over four decades, Jaitley left his mark on politics. "Although his voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, we will remember his presence," he said in the letter. "Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. I wish you peace and strength during this difficult time," Gandhi said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)