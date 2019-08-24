Arun Jaitley's condition had worsened last week: Sources

New Delhi: Health condition of Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed earlier today had worsened in the past two weeks, a top source at AIIMS said.

A senior doctor on the condition of anonymity told ANI that a team of doctors at AIIMS started to counsel Jaitley's family members last week as chances of Jaitley survival seemed were very bleak.

"On late Thursday night last week, he was put on ECMO. This is a higher version of a ventilator. His lungs were not working. ECMO was used to manage his heart. As he was also diagnosed with soft tissue skin cancer, fungal infection increased extensively. Team of doctors started to counsel the family members as the chance of Jaitley ji's survival were very bleak," said a senior doctor on the condition of anonymity.

Jaitley passed away following prolonged illness at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday.

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Former Finance Minister, Government of India at 12:07 pm on August 24, 2019," the hospital said in a statement.