Arun Jaitley's body being taken to Nigambodh Ghat

New Delhi: The mortal remains of former Union minister Arun Jaitley was taken to the Nigambodh Ghat from the BJP headquarters here on Sunday afternoon in a flower-decked gun carriage, amidst chants of 'Jaitley ji amar rahein' (long live Jaitley).

The last rites will be performed around 2.30 pm with full State honours, a senior BJP leader. BJP workers and mourners queued up in large numbers outside the party headquarters since morning to pay their last respects to the leader. Posters remembering Jaitley have been put up on the roads leading to the Nigambodh Ghat, on the banks of the Yamuna river. The 66-year-old leader passed away at the AIIMS here on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where he was admitted on August 9.